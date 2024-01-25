1974 Commonwealth Games 10,000m gold medalist Dick Tayler. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates the 50th anniversary of Dick Tayler winning the 10,000m gold medal at the 1974 Commonwealth Games.

On with the show:

Paul Allison and Dick Tayler:

It’s 50 years to the day since a South Canterbury potato grower set the 1974 Commonwealth Games alive with a stunning victory in the 10,000 metres. We look back on one of the great days in New Zealand sport with the man himself and one of New Zealand’s leading sports commentators.

Ian Kirkpatrick:

The incumbent All Black 50 years ago, is a former Gisborne farmer, and a great mate of Dick Tayler.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We find our UK farming correspondent in the depths of a stormy British winter, where we talk about agro-forestry, politics and the royal family.

Stan Meads:

The former All Black great, King Country farmer, and the brother of our greatest All Black, Sir Colin “Pinetree” Meads.

Dick Tayler:

We wrap the show with the man of the hour.

