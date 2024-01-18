This is not a bum-breathing turtle - you're going to have to Google that. Photo / Pexels / Richard Segal

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Australian correspondent Chris Russell, to find out more about a “bum-breathing turtle”.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

Federated Farmers president on how his summer shaped up, what’s happening on the Golden Bay dairy farm and where Feds is heading this year.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent provides an update on record export volumes of lamb and mutton in December and for the 2023 calendar year (which is snookering New Zealand at present).

He also talks about the impact that the Red Sea debacle is having on Aussie agribusiness, and whether barley exports have picked up in the wake of the Chinese tariffs being lifted.

Plus, what in the name of all things Aussie is the “bum-breathing turtle”?

Tony Cochrane:

PGG Wrightson national deer and velvet manager with an overview of the market – where frozen velvet export to China is at, how the recent stag and bull sales have gone and how venison is faring.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

Taranaki dairy farmer whom we haven’t chatted to in a while. We ask him how things are looking on the Coastal Taranaki ranch and what his rugby-playing offspring are up to here and in Japan.

Tracy Anderson:

We preview the upcoming West Coast AgFest – back to its usual April position and give away a double pass with one of the event organisers.

