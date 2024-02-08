Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Carlos Bagrie from Royalburn Station, ahead of season 2 of Nadia’s Farm.

On with the show:

Carlos Bagrie:

We’re joined by one-half of New Zealand’s foremost farming celebrity couple ahead of season 2 of Nadia’s Farm.

Jo Luxton:

We asked Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman if she has sufficient credentials to do the job, considering her background is in early childhood education. Plus, we find an interesting family connection to political Labour Party royalty.

Jon Pemberton:

We catch up with one of the founders of Ag Proud ahead of National Lamb Day on February 15, as we celebrate 142 years since the birth of our export frozen meat industry.

Peter Nation:

It’s field days season and, with the Southern Field Days getting underway next week at Waimumu, today we begin the countdown to the “Mother of all Fieldays”.

Kevin Mortensen:

We take our monthly look at the state of the livestock markets with the team from PGG Wrightson.

Listen below:



