Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with executive producer Rowena Duncum, who is celebrating National Lamb Day at Southern Field Days.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum, Emma Poole and Jon Pemberton:

It’s day two (of three) of the Southern Field Days at Waimumu and we kick it off with the 2023 FMG Young Farmer of the Year and one of the leading lights behind Ag Proud’s National Lamb Day.

Richard Burke:

The chief executive of the country’s biggest vegetable and salad grower, Leaderbrand, reflects on tough 12 months for the industry and, in particular, his Gisborne region.

Todd Charteris:

We catch up with the chief executive of Rabobank at the Southern Field Days, where he’s been attending a client breakfast this morning and we discuss the Federated Farmers/ Rabobank Farm Remuneration survey which will open in the coming days.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We catch up with one of the primary sector’s leading academics at her old stomping ground, Massey University, where she’s been attending a soil science conference that dates back to the 1980s. But has it been a talkfest? And should the government be investing more in R&D for the ag sector?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about plane-spotting Tay Tay, unloading the stranded live animal export ship in WA, and an anthrax outbreak in Victoria.

