Photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president, Wayne Langford, and Groundswell NZ’s co-founder Bryce McKenzie, to find out whether the two groups are having a “love-in”.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

We ask the president of Federated Farmers if the industry-good body is having a “love-in” with the farmer protest group Groundswell, in an effort to have “one voice” for Rural New Zealand. Plus, we reflect on some of the Maiden Speeches of the new rural MPs (with former Feds president Andrew Hoggard due later today).

Bryce McKenzie:

The co-founder of Groundswell replies - from his bike on the Clutha Gold Trail. We ask him if this means Groundswell is now redundant.

Chris Hipkins:

We ask Labour’s leader about life on the Opposition benches, why is party has little rural support, what are new agriculture spokesperson Jo Luxton’s credentials, and whether James Shaw is a loss to bipartisan politics in Parliament.

Shane McManaway:

This Wairarapa farmer, and philanthropist, is leading the charge on diversification in his farming operations.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about rising lamb prices across the Tasman and how the Red Sea conflict is affecting live animal export and fertiliser imports.

Listen below:



