Photo / Janine Baalbergen

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Gren Party co-leader James Shaw, to discuss life on the Opposition benches.

On with the show:

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank comments on Federated Farmers’ latest banking survey which sees more than a quarter of all farmers feeling they are coming under undue pressure from their bank. Plus, we also give you the opportunity to win the final “Countdown to Christmas” prize - $1000 to the charity of your choice.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader joins us for the final time in 2023. We discuss life on the Opposition benches, Cop28, the future of bipartisan farm emissions pricing and whether dress and conduct standards are dropping in Parliament.

Mark de Lautour:

We have our final catch-up of the year with the chief executive of Open Country Dairy and on the agenda is the prospect of an $8 payout and what the Suez Canal conflict means for New Zealand dairy farmers.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent reviews the year that was from across the ditch.

Campbell Parker:

The new chief executive of DairyNZ wraps the 2023 farming year and we get his thoughts on the state of the industry less than three months into his new job.

Listen below:



