Photo / Pascal DeBrunner - Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Wairarapa farmer Shane McManaway, to find out how his health centre is getting on.

On with the show:

Shane McManaway:

Wairarapa farmer and philanthropist comments on the farming season, growing natives, deer farming, dairy v sheep/beef, and funding and staffing a health centre.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior animal proteins analyst on why the American domestic beef market is defying gravity, when the rest of the world is going backwards.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Brett Lee selling avocado to the Indians, NZ importing Aussie wool, and a timber under threat.

Karin Kos:

The Apiculture NZ chief executive is asking New Zealanders to support our hard-working bees for “Bee Aware Month” - September.

Listen below:



