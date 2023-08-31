Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Wairarapa farmer Shane McManaway, to find out how his health centre is getting on.
On with the show:
Shane McManaway:
Wairarapa farmer and philanthropist comments on the farming season, growing natives, deer farming, dairy v sheep/beef, and funding and staffing a health centre.
Angus Gidley-Baird:
Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior animal proteins analyst on why the American domestic beef market is defying gravity, when the rest of the world is going backwards.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent comments on Brett Lee selling avocado to the Indians, NZ importing Aussie wool, and a timber under threat.
Karin Kos:
The Apiculture NZ chief executive is asking New Zealanders to support our hard-working bees for “Bee Aware Month” - September.
Listen below: