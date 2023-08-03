Photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the farmer panel Stu Duncan and Stu Loe, to get their thoughts on winter and rugby.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers says reaching a point where we have no current infections and no properties under investigation is a significant milestone in eradicating M. bovis. However, he says it’s been an incredibly challenging few years for the farming families who have been infected and rural communities who have been anxious about the disease’s spread.

Katie Milne:

The former President of Federated Farmers ponders who will be the next Minister of Agriculture and says, when it comes to combating climate change, adaptation is just as important as mitigation.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Is today’s farmer panel getting out of winter mode and into test match mode? Plus, we announce the All Blacks team for Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks grain in West Australia, a record price for an Angus bull, a tragic tractor story and (reluctantly) rugby.

Craig “Wiggy” Wiggins:

Mid-Canterbury farmer and mental health advocate whose initiative “Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate” is going international.

