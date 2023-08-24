Photo / Tania Whyte

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford, who had just finished helping his neighbour calve a cow.

On with the show:

Mike Petersen:

Hawkes Bay farmer, former Special Ag Trade Envoy and Chairman of Scales. Today he takes a positive view on the upside of a downside. A chance to reset and refocus and the importance of a positive mindset in order to succeed.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about shooting sheep in the saleyards, drought in NSW, controversy over the Murray-Darling irrigation scheme, and record profits from rip-off airlines.

Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers says “no” to the Government’s emission pricing plan, saying the announcement made last Friday was completely tone-deaf to the reality rural New Zealanders are living with. “At a time when farmers are struggling to keep their heads above water and are looking for support, they’re instead being weighed down with more uncertainty, complexity, and cost”.

Grant McCallum and Jeremy Rookes:

Today’s farmer panel (of sorts) ponders how farmers will vote in the upcoming election.

