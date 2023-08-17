Photo / Christine McKay

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Australian correspondent Chris Russell, to find out why too much wine can be a problem.

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers dairy chair reflects on a rough couple of weeks for farmers but says the sector can work together to get through it. He also has advice for those farmers doing it tough.

Ray Smith:

The director general of MPI has been in Hawke’s Bay and gives his impressions on the clean-up progress six months after Cyclone Gabrielle. Plus, he talks about the Mycoplasma bovis eradication programme’s “massive achievement”. He’s also looking forward to the Primary Industries Good Employer Awards on Monday.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrighton Real Estate takes his monthly look at the market.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent talks about a disappointing result for the Matildas, the problems that come with a two billion litre wine glut and a US lobby group calling for tariffs on Australian and New Zealand lamb.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel on the Mycoplasma bovis eradication programme, and how things are going on the farm.

