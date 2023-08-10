Photo / Brett Phibbs

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford, to take a look at the latest Farmer Confidence Survey which has plummeted to historic lows.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers unveils a shocking new survey of 1000 dairy, sheep, beef and arable farmers which sees confidence at historic lows (it found that 81 per cent of respondents considered current economic conditions to be bad, with only 1 per cent considering them to be good.).

Todd McClay:

National’s Agriculture and Trade spokesman comments on wasteful and lavish Government spending, plummeting farmer confidence and tax take, and banks making super profits.

Sam McIvor:

We ask the chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ if carbon farming is still a thing, still a threat to pastoral farming, or whether he’s “barking at cars” using old and outdated figures.

Sarah Speight:

DairyNZ’s GM of Farm Performance offers some advice for farmers under the financial pump of a tumbling forecast milk price.

Brad Osborne:

We take our monthly look at the market with the Area Livestock Manager, South Auckland for PGG Wrightson Livestock.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks combine harvesters, rice growing and the Matildas in the FIFA World Cup.

Listen below: