Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay warmed up a nice serving of humble pie after Dr Shane Reti confirmed that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's nursing numbers were correct.

On with the show:

Dr Shane Reti:

It's World Health Day and we kick off The Country with National's health spokesman who confirms (or denies) yesterday's challenge that the PM might have been telling "porkies" over nursing numbers post-pandemic. Plus, why is he out and about today knocking on farmers' doors in Waipu?

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers says he's playing Switzerland in Groundswell's spat with DairyNZ as the warring farmer groups battle to get the ear of the Prime Minister.

Dr Graeme Coles:

Following on from the IPCC Report's "now or never" scenario for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, we find a Victoria University academic who says the solution for the IPCC's target of reducing methane emissions by 30 per cent lies with a prebiotic for ruminants.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent shares his Covid experience plus we yarn about a kind start to spring for arable farmers and how the UK economy is faring in the face of the Ukraine crisis.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about a year's rain in three months for Sydney, an FTA with India, and the nation's Chief Health Officer struggling to define "what a woman is".

