Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Rabobank global strategist Michael Every, for a two-part, and very sobering, view of geopolitical tensions.

Michael Every part one:

In a long-form, two-part interview, Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist has a dire warning about geopolitical tensions between China and the US. Are they on the brink of war?

Michael Every part two:

We ask Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist -is there an end in sight for the Russian-Ukraine War? What is the state of the global markets? What countries will head into recession? And how does that play out for us here in New Zealand as a food exporting nation?

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, comments on Greenpeace, David Parker, and whether He Waka Eke Noa will end up on the Prime Minister’s policy bonfire.

Wayne Langford:

The vice president of Federated Farmers puts the boot into Greenpeace over nitrate reporting, as Greenpeace continues to wage war on dairy farming.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about Anzac Day, a wine war with the Italians, and falling fertiliser prices.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent talks about venison, beer, holidays and the state of the Chinese economy.

