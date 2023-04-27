Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Rabobank global strategist Michael Every, for a two-part, and very sobering, view of geopolitical tensions.
On with the show:
Michael Every part one:
In a long-form, two-part interview, Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist has a dire warning about geopolitical tensions between China and the US. Are they on the brink of war?
Michael Every part two:
We ask Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist -is there an end in sight for the Russian-Ukraine War? What is the state of the global markets? What countries will head into recession? And how does that play out for us here in New Zealand as a food exporting nation?
Jane Smith:
The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, comments on Greenpeace, David Parker, and whether He Waka Eke Noa will end up on the Prime Minister’s policy bonfire.
Wayne Langford:
The vice president of Federated Farmers puts the boot into Greenpeace over nitrate reporting, as Greenpeace continues to wage war on dairy farming.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about Anzac Day, a wine war with the Italians, and falling fertiliser prices.
Hunter McGregor:
Our China correspondent talks about venison, beer, holidays and the state of the Chinese economy.
Listen below: