The Country full show: November 13, 2023

Today on The Country we have not one but two farmer panels to feast your ears on!

On with the show:

Phil Duncan

We ask Monday’s resident weather expert if we’re all guilty of talking up El Nino too much.

Jane Smith

Is a North Otago sheep and beef farmer, award-winning environmentalist and now Swanndri-wearing pin-up girl for the Methane Science Accord. Today we talk about the practicality of reducing on-farm emissions and the difference between measuring ‘emissions intensity’ and ‘gross emissions’.

Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum

Today’s first panel features two dairy farmers who find themselves in political Beehive limbo while Winston makes up his mind about the formation of the new government.

Craig “Dairy Man” Hickman and Grant Farquhar

Our second farmer panel today features a Mid Canterbury dairy farmer and “Influencer” plus a Mineral Booster from the ‘Naki.



