Photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asks Act Party leader David Seymour who his ag spokesperson is going to be.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader talks about who’s going to be his Ag spokesperson, the Nats’ tax policy, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ public service bonfire and NZ First leader Winston Peters’ latest social media stunt.

Jim van der Poel:

The chair of DairyNZ fronts up with the industry’s wish list for an incoming government, following on from the “View from the Cowshed” farmer survey.

Craig Hickman and Grant Farquhar:

Today’s farmer panel takes us to Mid Canterbury and Taranaki.

Scott Duggan:

The national sales manager for Volkswagen NZ comments on the successful launch of the new Amarok and the prospects of hybrid utes for the farm.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weather expert.

Listen below:











