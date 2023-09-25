Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

The Country Full Show: Monday, September 25, 2023

The Country
Quick Read
Photo / Steven McNicholl

Photo / Steven McNicholl

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with a rather jubilant Sam Owen, Waikato farmer, Rural Support Trust facilitator, and proud Welshman - after his country thrashed Australia in the Rugby World Cup this morning.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader comes clean about what he’s going to do with “a problem like Winston”. Plus, will speeding up our roads cost lives?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

We head back to the Dangen Zone, with the 2022 and 2023, respectively, Young Farmers of the Year. These two provide inspiration and leadership by the bucket load.

Philippa Cameron:

We catch up with the best-selling author and high country cook (and farmer) on Otematata Station in the Waitaki Valley.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Sam Owen:

Proud Welshman, Waikato farmer and Rural Support Trust facilitator who’s having a very good day following his country’s 40-6 thrashing of the Wallabies.

Listen below:


Latest from The Country