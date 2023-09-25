Photo / Steven McNicholl

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with a rather jubilant Sam Owen, Waikato farmer, Rural Support Trust facilitator, and proud Welshman - after his country thrashed Australia in the Rugby World Cup this morning.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader comes clean about what he’s going to do with “a problem like Winston”. Plus, will speeding up our roads cost lives?

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

We head back to the Dangen Zone, with the 2022 and 2023, respectively, Young Farmers of the Year. These two provide inspiration and leadership by the bucket load.

Philippa Cameron:

We catch up with the best-selling author and high country cook (and farmer) on Otematata Station in the Waitaki Valley.

Sam Owen:

Proud Welshman, Waikato farmer and Rural Support Trust facilitator who’s having a very good day following his country’s 40-6 thrashing of the Wallabies.

