Photo / Christine Cornege

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the “President and First Lady” of Federated Farmers, Wayne and Tyler Langford, to launch Mental Health Awareness Week.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on a raucous campaign launch. Co-governance (is he racist and anti-Māori?). Is he a beneficiary basher when it comes to drug addicts and mental health sufferers? Is there tension between National and Act? And could Winston cut his lunch, sneak through the back door and cosy up to Luxon?

Wayne and Tyler Langford:

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week and Federated Farmers is leading the charge, with the President and First Lady to the fore!

Bryce McKenzie:

We talk to Groundswell’s co-founder about the “Drive 4 Change” - leaving Invercargill at 9.30 am on Friday, September 22, arriving in Auckland at (Ellerslie Racecourse) 12.30 pm on Sunday, October 1.

Phil Duncan:

We have a geography lesson as we discuss 240 km/hour winds at Cape Turnagain on the East Coast.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel pays tribute to a former All Black and discusses the prospects of farming through a Big Dry, courtesy of El Niño.

Listen below:



