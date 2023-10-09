Photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country, as the election race heats up Jamie Mackay catches up with the Leader of the Opposition, and a farm accountant who says the major parties need to focus on what’s best for the country.

Chris Luxon:

Perhaps for the last time in his sole capacity as National Party leader, we ask the would-be PM what he’s going to do about Winston and what he’s going to do for farmers?

Dan Steele:

You know you’ve got a good farming story when you’ve featured on Country Calendar three times! Blue Duck Station has, and today a wonderful book has been released recognising the land, the rivers and the people of one of NZ’s most unique farming, conservation and tourism businesses.

Pita Alexander:

Is a high-profile farm accountant who’s critical of both major parties heading into the election, saying getting back in power is more important to them than doing what’s best for the country.

Taylor Leabourn:

We catch up with the 2023 Young Grower of the Year, who was awarded the title in Pukekohe last week. He paints a bright future for horticulture, albeit one not without its challenges.

