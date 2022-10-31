Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay hosted a slightly shorter show, as technical difficulties cut The Country in half.
On with the show:
Chris Luxon:
National’s leader talks about Labour’s “Five Years of Failure”, whether his McDonald’s photo op was a publicity stunt that could have back-fired, and whether he’s stuck between a rock and a hard place on He Waka Eke Noa.
Derek Daniell:
We ask one of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders if he is in danger of becoming an extinct species. Plus, he explains why he’s part of a private syndicate looking to prevent a large North Island station from going to carbon farming.
Andrew Johnstone:
We talk to the star of a new Kiwi documentary - When The Cows Come Home - and we give you the opportunity to win tickets to Thursday’s premiere by texting COW to 5009.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
Listen below: