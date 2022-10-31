Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay hosted a slightly shorter show, as technical difficulties cut The Country in half.

On with the show:

Chris Luxon:

National’s leader talks about Labour’s “Five Years of Failure”, whether his McDonald’s photo op was a publicity stunt that could have back-fired, and whether he’s stuck between a rock and a hard place on He Waka Eke Noa.

Derek Daniell:

We ask one of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders if he is in danger of becoming an extinct species. Plus, he explains why he’s part of a private syndicate looking to prevent a large North Island station from going to carbon farming.

Andrew Johnstone:

We talk to the star of a new Kiwi documentary - When The Cows Come Home - and we give you the opportunity to win tickets to Thursday’s premiere by texting COW to 5009.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

