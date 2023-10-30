NZ Herald's editor at large Shayne Currie with his trusty VW ID.5, outside of The Country HQ in Dunedin. Photo / Jamie Mackay

NZ Herald's editor at large Shayne Currie with his trusty VW ID.5, outside of The Country HQ in Dunedin. Photo / Jamie Mackay

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ Herald’s editor at large, Shayne Currie, who took time out from his Great New Zealand Road Trip to pay a visit to The Country in Dunedin.

On with the show:

Shayne Currie:

The NZ Herald’s editor at large is on a two-week road trip (with the VW EV ID.5), to gauge the mood of the nation and meet everyday and notable Kiwis making a difference in their communities and the wider world.

Sir John Key:

The former Prime Minister joins us on the show today to talk farming, footy, the Chinese economy and Winston Peters.

Ian Kirkpatrick:

The Patron of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), and All Blacks legend, shares his frustration at the direction our national game is heading in. Plus, we talk about weather and track conditions in his home farming patch of Poverty Bay.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert comments on some wet and windy stuff up north, with power cuts and flooding already happening in Northland.

Adam Thompson and Rhys Roberts:

Today’s panel features two entrepreneurial leaders in agriculture, both recent finalists in the Zanda McDonald Awards. Nominations for the 2024 Awards close tomorrow.

