Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie, ahead of their new show Nadia's Farm, which starts on Wednesday.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says snow is coming, in October, but that's not unusual. How low it falls will be.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

Nadia's Farm kicks off on TV3 on Wednesday evening. Is it a Celebrity Country Calendar? We ask the very down-to-earth celebrity farming couple, who are the stars of the show.

Sandra Matthews:

We catch up with the winner of the FMG Rural Champion Award at last week's inaugural Beef + Lamb Awards in Napier.

Julia Jones:

We find the Head of Insight for NZX on a self-funded and organised study tour of the USA looking at sustainable finance and food. Today she's in Chicago, the Windy City, but that's nothing to what she experienced in Florida when Tropical Cyclone Ian came calling.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

