Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon, to find out what his new government will mean for farmers.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

After a clean sweep of the provinces we ask the incoming PM what that means for farmers. Just how farmer-friendly is the new government going to be? Will Todd McClay be the next Minister of Agriculture and Trade? And is he (Luxon) claiming glory for the All Blacks’ victory on day one of his new job?

Stewart Mitchell:

‘Tis the season for A&P Shows, with Poverty Bay last week and Hawkes Bay this week. But the Mother of all A&P Shows is Canterbury - The NZ Agricultural Show. Today we yarn to the Chair of the Canterbury A&P Association about the challenges facing the country’s biggest animal show after Covid cancellations in two of the past three years. We also talked a bit of footy with the former Chair of the NZRU.

Enda Hawe:

We yarn to an Irishman who won the NZ Sharemilker of the Year title back in 2012 and offer our condolences.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weather expert confirming nature’s worst-kept secret. We’re heading for a windy spring and summer.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel talks about farming, footy, politics and wind.

Listen below: