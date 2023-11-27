Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Bremworth chief executive Greg Smith, who reckons the new Government’s plan to put woollen fibres in its building a step in the right direction.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers comments on the new Government’s Ag policies announced on Friday. Plus, we preview the rural telethon - The Big Feed - coming up on Thursday, December 14.

Greg Smith:

The chief executive of carpet maker Bremworth applauds the incoming Government for its directive to use woollen fibres in its 16,000-plus buildings, but sounded a warning that it could open the door to cheap UK imports - with British farmers potentially benefitting.

Laura Watson:

Gisborne sheep and beef farmer (and the Waimata Restoration Catchment Project Manager) updates the last flash flooding on the East Coast.

Grant McCallum and Steve Wyn-Harris:

It’s Back to the Future as we welcome Steve Wyn-Harris out of semi-retirement and welcome Grant McCallum as the new MP for Northland.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert defends fellow forecasters over the El Nino prediction.

