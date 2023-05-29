Contestants watch the action at the South Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships. Photo / Kayla McKenzie Photography

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Monday’s resident weather expert, Phil Duncan, to find out if winter is on its way.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

Is Labour’s “reign of woke terror” coming to an end? Plus we talk about the age of eligibility for National Super, tax cuts or adjusting tax thresholds, and whether National’s new housing policy comes at the expense of good food-producing land.

Steve Nichol:

We catch up with one of the recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy and Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing for 2023. Steve Nichol won, along with his wife Kellie, and his farm manager Grant Bezett.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert. When is it going to stop raining? When is it going to get colder?

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays talks about sustainability, schools, the weather and the age of eligibility for National Super.

Phil Ropiha:

We announce the lucky winners for Stihl Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week.

