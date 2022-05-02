File photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Taranaki farmer Kane Brisco who ran 50km in his gumboots over the weekend, to raise money for mental health charities Will to Live and I Am Hope.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

We ask the National Party leader about diversity (or the lack of?) in the selection of the candidate for the Tauranga by-election. Plus, we look at Three Waters and the Aussie election.

Kane Brisco:

What on earth would inspire a Taranaki cow cocky to run 50kms in Red Band gumboots? We ask one - a man who spent a good part of his weekend raising money for I Am Hope and Will to Live. He has set up a Givealittle page here.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky who ponder tractor porn, a wealth tax, whether New Zealand is sinking and a cluster fly plague.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on the prospects of a dry, mild May.

