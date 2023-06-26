File photo / Sarah Ivey

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with executive producer Rowena Duncum, to find out what went wrong for New Zealand at the World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Scotland.

On with the show:

Toby Williams:

With severe rain and flooding once again having a significant impact on the Tai Rāwhiti/Gisborne region, we catch up with a local farmer, and Federated Farmers Meat and Wool Chair, to get a rural perspective from somebody on the sodden ground in the region.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader has some fun at the expense of the Prime Minister’s “two planes” trade trip to China, plus we talk about the importance of the $20 billion export Chinese trade, the state of their economy and whether Christopher Luxon is cutting Act’s lunch when it comes to law and order.

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday’s resident weather expert when the wet regions will get a break.

Rowena Duncum:

Live from the World Shearing Champs at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, where history has been made at the World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time in the 19 events since the first championships in 1977.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays has a wash-up on the final numbers from Mystery Creek 2023.

