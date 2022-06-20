Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer to find out more about the future of the red meat sector.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader reckons Jacinda Ardern threw the towel in for the Tauranga by-election. Plus, we ponder a Guinness handshake for Trevor Mallard, the cost of Matariki to the economy and why farmers are getting a tough deal when it comes to zero carbon.

Simon Limmer:

We catch up with the Silver Fern Farms chief executive, on the eve of a trade trip to the US, as we continue our "Future of Farming" series - this week looking at the markets.

Sam Vivian-Greer and Rhys Roberts:

Today's panel features the 2021 and 2022 winners, respectively, of the Zanda McDonald Awards.

Steve Cranston:

Groundswell's spokesman on emissions lays down a challenge to the industry-good bodies to stand up for farmers when it comes to He Waka Eke Noa and carbon taxes.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert takes a look at what's in store for the week.

