Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the chief executive of Woolchemy, Derelee Potroz-Smith, who is keen to solve the strong wool industry’s woes with nappies.
On with the show:
Todd McClay:
National’s spokesman for agriculture gives us a sneak preview of the party’s plan for reducing agricultural emissions, ahead of the 1 pm Monday embargo.
Derelee Potroz-Smith:
We talk to the co-founder of start-up tech company Woolchemy, which is in the business of creating wool-based hygiene products. Could woollen nappies hold the key to our strong wool woes?
Sir David Fagan:
We catch up with a former world champion shearing legend on his way to the World Shearing Champs in Scotland at the Royal Highland Show. We look at the prospects for a very strong Kiwi contingent.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert comes up with Fieldays forecast, and it’s pretty good!
Peter Nation:
With two sleeps to go, the chief executive of Fieldays talks weather, international attendance, education hubs, tractor pulls and a cashless Fieldays.
Listen below: