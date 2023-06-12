File photo / Kenny Rodger

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the chief executive of Woolchemy, Derelee Potroz-Smith, who is keen to solve the strong wool industry’s woes with nappies.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

National’s spokesman for agriculture gives us a sneak preview of the party’s plan for reducing agricultural emissions, ahead of the 1 pm Monday embargo.

Derelee Potroz-Smith:

We talk to the co-founder of start-up tech company Woolchemy, which is in the business of creating wool-based hygiene products. Could woollen nappies hold the key to our strong wool woes?

Sir David Fagan:

We catch up with a former world champion shearing legend on his way to the World Shearing Champs in Scotland at the Royal Highland Show. We look at the prospects for a very strong Kiwi contingent.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert comes up with Fieldays forecast, and it’s pretty good!

Peter Nation:

With two sleeps to go, the chief executive of Fieldays talks weather, international attendance, education hubs, tractor pulls and a cashless Fieldays.

