Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum cost one of her guests a fish, when he put down his rod to answer his phone.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Our man from Weatherwatch.co.nz with what to expect as a cooler change heads our way.

Chanelle O'Sullivan:

The founder of both the Farming Mums NZ FB page and Borage and Bee Meadery, with a unique perspective on how we can embrace new ways of framing our farming practices.

Sir David Fagan:

The shearing legend and SSNZ President updates where the industry as at, whether he'd shear to classical music and how things are going to the Te Kuiti farm.

Dan Brier:

The GM of Farming Excellence at Beef + Lamb Genetics kicks off week 4 of our Future of Farming series by looking at a seven-year programme which has the potential to increase the country's beef sector profit by $460 million over the next 25 years.

Jon Dampney:

Forget the ABs and the Irish - joining The Country today is a Mid Canterbury rugby legend, who played his 250th club match for Southern on Saturday. He's also a dairy farmer - so there's a rural pedigree in there too! We find him out fishing, but still manage to discuss rural communities, flooding and the labour crisis.

