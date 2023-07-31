Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Mike Casey of Cromwell’s Forest Lodge Orchard, who is the proud owner of an MK-V Monarch - New Zealand’s first driver-optional, fully electric tractor.

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader talks about his party’s new roading and infrastructure policy and how he intends to pay for it, and he ducks for cover when asked about who’s leaking from Labour’s caucus.

Mike Casey:

We talk to the Cromwell orchardist and entrepreneur behind the launch of the country’s first driver-optional, fully electric tractor at what is believed to be the world’s first 100 per cent electric, zero-fossil fuel orchard.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

We talk to a power celebrity farming couple about series two of “Nadia’s Farm” and how life on the farm is going at Royalburn Station on the Crown Range. (Nadia is speaking at the Red Meat Sector conference in Auckland, August 6-7).

Phil Duncan:

Weather wars and weather woes.

