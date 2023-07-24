Hook River, South Canterbury in flood across Lower Hook Road, July 23, 2023. Photo / Rowena Duncum

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with a few farmers who might need snorkels on farm for the next while.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader has some sympathy for Kiri Allan, but none for Winston Peters! Plus we talk the respective combatant’s key election policies - creating toll roads vs taking the GST off essential food.

John McCaw and Chris Allen:

Our flooded Mid Canterbury farmer panel features the 2006 Young Farmer of the Year and arable farmer, and a former National Board member for Federated Farmers for 12 years, farming a sheep, beef and cropping property.

Laurie Paterson:

Is a Southland farmer and the co-founder of farmer protest group Groundswell which is calling for its supporters to boycott supermarket giant Countdown, who they reckon is unfairly targeted farmers and growers over their emissions profile.

Doug Avery and Grant McCallum:

Today’s second farmer panel features the Resilient Farmer and a Northland cow cocky, with his sights set on the Beehive.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert.

