National's leader Christopher Luxon is keen to fix New Zealand's potholes. File photo / Michael Cunningham

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with National Party leader Christopher Luxon, to find out what he’s going to do about New Zealand’s 54,544 potholes.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader on his pledge to end the pothole plague and his concerns on how higher mortgage rates will affect Kiwi families this Christmas. He also reckons he doesn’t pay any attention to the polls.

Cameron Bagrie:

The managing director of Bagrie Economics takes a closer look at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) 2023 Strategic Foreign Policy Assessment - Navigating a shifting world. He also comments on how US inflation figures have affected the Kiwi dollar.

Brent Kleiss:

NZPork’s chief executive on why he’s pleased Parliament’s Regulations Review Committee has recommended the Government explore clearer labelling about the country of origin for pork. He’s also disappointed that NZPork wasn’t part of the NZ-EU FTA discussion.

Blair McLean:

The Country’s horticulture and viticulture correspondent from PGG Wrightson Fruit Fed Supplies gives an update on the season so far and says “Sauvignon Blanc is king” at 90 per cent of wine exports.

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday’s weather guy when the tap’s going to be turned off.

