Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour for the first time in 2024, to find out more about his Treaty Principles Bill.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader (and new Assocociate Justice Minister responsible for the Treaty Principles) comments on his Treaty Principles Bill and whether the Nats are going to hang him out to dry on this. Plus, we look at defence spending and an FTA with India.

Tim Ormrod:

We introduce the senior vice president of Australia and New Zealand of our new show naming sponsors, Brandt. Plus, we tease a great trip to Chicago.

Julian Raine:

The former president of Horticulture NZ on a damn good thing for his region - a full Waimea Dam.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ rejoices in the completion and filling of the Waimea Dam and we ask where we should be building the next one.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on how the El Niño drought has failed to eventuate for some in the North Island.

