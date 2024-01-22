You could win a Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower with The Country and Steelfort.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay returns for 2024 to give away a Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower with the chief executive of Steelfort, John McOviney.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy Prime Minister kicks off the show and has his say on race relations, the prospect of a civil war, the Greens, inflation and interest rates, and the US election.

John McOviney:

This Waitomo sheep and beef farmer is also the chief executive of Steelfort. Today we yarn about farming and politics and give away a Cub Cadet ride-on mower valued at $5999.

Tom Young:

We take a look at the state of the red meat industry with the national livestock manager of Affco.

Katie Milne:

The former president of Federated Farmers comments on flooding on the West Coast, and how they “dodged a bullet”.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert talks about warm and wet up north, and some dryer and colder stuff down south.

