It's a busy time for shearing world records.

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum kicks off the first show for 2024 with an update on world shearing records with Sir David Fagan.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weather forecaster lets us know what’s in store for the rest of the week, as well as what’s happening across the ditch with El Niño.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics has spent her summer in the milking shed thanks to the arrival of Covid on-farm. She talks about the link between food security and tractors on our roads.

Sir David Fagan:

It’s a busy summer for world shearing records. A shearing legend updates The Country on the latest action and comments on the bright future for the women’s competition.

Michael Brooks:

The executive director of the Egg Producer’s Federation of New Zealand looks at the recent furore over $5 colony caged eggs being sold by The Warehouse and the changing goalposts, courtesy of supermarkets.

Harriet Bremner-Pinckney:

The 2023 Zanda McDonald Award winner on her next Think Safe Brain farming day coming up on February 8, in Te Anau.

