Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum kicks off the first show for 2024 with an update on world shearing records with Sir David Fagan.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s weather forecaster lets us know what’s in store for the rest of the week, as well as what’s happening across the ditch with El Niño.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics has spent her summer in the milking shed thanks to the arrival of Covid on-farm. She talks about the link between food security and tractors on our roads.
Sir David Fagan:
It’s a busy summer for world shearing records. A shearing legend updates The Country on the latest action and comments on the bright future for the women’s competition.
Michael Brooks:
The executive director of the Egg Producer’s Federation of New Zealand looks at the recent furore over $5 colony caged eggs being sold by The Warehouse and the changing goalposts, courtesy of supermarkets.
Harriet Bremner-Pinckney:
The 2023 Zanda McDonald Award winner on her next Think Safe Brain farming day coming up on February 8, in Te Anau.
Listen below: