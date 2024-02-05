Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay reminisces back on 1971 and an outstanding touring Lions side, plus launches a new travel promotion to Chicago.
On with the show:
Janine Mallon:
The owner/operator of Dunedin-based Zest4Travel launches a great new promotion on The Country - two lucky listeners will win a trip to Chicago valued at $10,000.
Farmer Tom Martin:
Our UK farming correspondent comments on the varying reasons for farmer protests, across the English Channel, in Europe.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert comments on a hot week ahead and little rain for the dry regions.
Jim Hopkins:
We get a rural raconteur’s take on the racial divide in our country, plus we talk the 1971 British Lions, pirate radio and name dropping Sam Neill.
Steve Hollander:
We yarn to the founder and trustee of the Rural Games, coming up on March 8-10 in the Palmerston North Square.
Listen below: