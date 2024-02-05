The Country and Zest4Travel want to send you to Chicago to tour John Deere's headquarters. Photo / Alexander Enhalt

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay reminisces back on 1971 and an outstanding touring Lions side, plus launches a new travel promotion to Chicago.

On with the show:

Janine Mallon:

The owner/operator of Dunedin-based Zest4Travel launches a great new promotion on The Country - two lucky listeners will win a trip to Chicago valued at $10,000.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent comments on the varying reasons for farmer protests, across the English Channel, in Europe.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert comments on a hot week ahead and little rain for the dry regions.

Jim Hopkins:

We get a rural raconteur’s take on the racial divide in our country, plus we talk the 1971 British Lions, pirate radio and name dropping Sam Neill.

Steve Hollander:

We yarn to the founder and trustee of the Rural Games, coming up on March 8-10 in the Palmerston North Square.

