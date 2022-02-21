Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Affco national sales manager Mark de Lautour to find out how collaboration is helping the red meat industry.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

With the north of the North and the south of the South still needing rain, we ask WeatherWatch's head weather analyst if there's any on the horizon.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays looks at the ongoing impact of Covid on the events industry and when they have to make the big call on the biggest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Mark de Lautour:

Affco's national sales manager comments on some of the challenges facing the red meat industry and how, with a bit of collaboration and kiwi ingenuity, they're making progress.

Lynda Coppersmith:

With two regional finals down and five to go, we get an update on the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest from the chief executive.

Grant McCallum and Steve Wyn-Harris:

Today's panel sees a Northland and Hawke's Bay farmer take a look at politics, protesters, sports and He Waka Eke Noa.

