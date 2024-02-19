Jamie Mackay reckons we need more dams.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Phil Duncan, Stu Loe and Stu Duncan to talk about drought, and Vanessa Winning to talk about dams.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on the Big Dry.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel talk about droughts, fires and low stock prices.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ is rapt with the Prime Minister’s assertion that building dams is “absolutely critical” to the New Zealand economy.

Steve Hollander:

We announce the finalists of the Ford Ranger NZ Rural Sports Awards, coming up on Friday, March 8, in Palmerston North.

Grant McCallum:

We yarn to a Northland MP. But did we get the right one?

Listen below: