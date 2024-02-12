Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Te Radar, to find out more about the Otago Southland FMG Young Farmer of the Year regional final.

On with the show:

Sandra Matthews:

One year on from Cyclone Gabrielle the Rural Women NZ chair is one of the rural leaders and resiliency experts behind the Checking-in project. Funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries as part of the North Island Weather Event response, the project is run by Agri-Women’s Development Trust, Rural Women New Zealand and Farmstrong, with support from the Rural Support Trust.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader is buoyed by the latest Curia poll, which appears to show voter support for his Treaty Principles debate/discussion. We also discuss the prospect of rising interest rates and whether the Government is doing enough to aid in the recovery of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Phil Duncan:

One year on from Gabrielle and the Weather Gods have a much better week in store for us than 12 months ago.

Te Radar:

The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest reviews the first of regional finals, where Zac Thomas, a 29-year-old sheep, beef and arable farmer is one step closer to taking out one of New Zealand’s most prestigious farming awards after being crowned the Season 56 Otago Southland region winner.

Cole Groves:

The Ashburton Dairy Farmer competed and completed the two-day Coast to Coast event, finishing in Sumner on Saturday. He was also the 2011 Tasman Young Farmer of the Year (and came third in Masterton), a Former Young Farmer board chair, the current chair of MHV Water, and a Trustee for Mid Canterbury Rural Support Trust.

