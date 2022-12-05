Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Southland farmer Tom Anderson who ran an outstanding 210 km from Waikaia to Wānaka to raise over $50k for Movember.
On with the show:
Tom Anderson:
We catch up with the young Southland farmer who ran 210 km over 31.5 hours (from Waikaia to Wānaka) to raise over $50k for Movember.
David Seymour:
While we await tonight’s TVNZ political poll, the Act Party leader comments on Winston, the TVNZ/RNZ merger, and retrenching the entrenchment around Three Waters.
John Wright:
A New Zealand cricketing great (and part-time musician) pays tribute to his late uncle, Sir Allan Wright, a great servant to New Zealand farming.
Conor English:
The chief executive of Agri-Business NZ (and younger brother of Bill) comments on the state of the nation, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy, the Beehive Christmas party and whether Winston’s back.
Listen below: