Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Southland farmer Tom Anderson who ran an outstanding 210 km from Waikaia to Wānaka to raise over $50k for Movember.

Tom Anderson:

We catch up with the young Southland farmer who ran 210 km over 31.5 hours (from Waikaia to Wānaka) to raise over $50k for Movember.

David Seymour:

While we await tonight’s TVNZ political poll, the Act Party leader comments on Winston, the TVNZ/RNZ merger, and retrenching the entrenchment around Three Waters.

John Wright:

A New Zealand cricketing great (and part-time musician) pays tribute to his late uncle, Sir Allan Wright, a great servant to New Zealand farming.

Conor English:

The chief executive of Agri-Business NZ (and younger brother of Bill) comments on the state of the nation, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy, the Beehive Christmas party and whether Winston’s back.

