Photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for the final time in 2023.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

Making his final appearance for 2023 on The Country, the PM ponders the past year in politics, the Mini Budget and tax cuts, the prospect for farming in 2024, Micheal Buble and Love Actually.

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers’ domestic commerce and competition spokesperson says farmers are not happy with rural bankers and are feeling excessive and undue pressure from their lenders.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics looks at the Great Kiwi Christmas Survey (ham v lamb and your favourite Christmas movie) and how long it takes to repatriate forestry land back to good productive pasture for food production.

Greg Mirams:

The managing director of tech company Techion talks about his 30 years as an agricultural entrepreneur and what a future with AI looks like for farming and rural communities.

