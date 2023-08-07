Photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Wairarapa sheep and beef farmer Derek Daniell, to ask him if he’s a climate change denier.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader wants to “stop wasteful spending on day one”. We also ask how big is Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s fiscal hole and whether Winston Peters and Seymour can be in the same room.

Derek Daniell:

Is climate change a hoax? Are farmers climate scapegoats? Or is this leading Wairarapa sheep and beef farmer a climate change denier?

Sirma Karapeeva:

The chief executive of the Meat Industry Association brings us all the action from the Red Meat Sector Conference currently underway at Sky City in Auckland.

Grant McCallum:

Northland cow cocky is looking for some good off-farm income by standing for National in the Northland electorate.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert.

