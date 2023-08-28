Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie, to find out more about the group’s latest protest - DRIVE 4 CHANGE.
On with the show:
Christopher Luxon:
The National Party leader talks China, Winston and the Greens - all of which are proving rather problematic at the moment. And is he talking to Groundswell?
Bryce McKenzie:
We catch up with Groundswell co-founder, who’s on a mission to drive his tractor, in the DRIVE 4 CHANGE, on a trek up the country to raise awareness and mobilise voters. Groundswell co-founders McKenzie and Laurie Paterson will be getting on tractors in Invercargill on 22nd September and driving all the way to Auckland, finishing with a speaking event at the Ellerslie Racecourse at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 1.
Innes Moffat:
The chief executive of Deer Industry New Zealand (DINZ) says venison and velvet are in a pretty good place at the moment, as they look to diversify their markets.
Tom Young:
From the relatively good news of the deer industry, we have a look at the prospects for the other red meats (sheep and beef) with Affco’s National Livestock Manager.
Phil Duncan:
Does Monday’s resident weather expert have another half-decent week in store for us? Does he have a Dad joke for us?
