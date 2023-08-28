Photo / Peter de Graaf

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie, to find out more about the group’s latest protest - DRIVE 4 CHANGE.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader talks China, Winston and the Greens - all of which are proving rather problematic at the moment. And is he talking to Groundswell?

Bryce McKenzie:

We catch up with Groundswell co-founder, who’s on a mission to drive his tractor, in the DRIVE 4 CHANGE, on a trek up the country to raise awareness and mobilise voters. Groundswell co-founders McKenzie and Laurie Paterson will be getting on tractors in Invercargill on 22nd September and driving all the way to Auckland, finishing with a speaking event at the Ellerslie Racecourse at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 1.

Innes Moffat:

The chief executive of Deer Industry New Zealand (DINZ) says venison and velvet are in a pretty good place at the moment, as they look to diversify their markets.

Tom Young:

From the relatively good news of the deer industry, we have a look at the prospects for the other red meats (sheep and beef) with Affco’s National Livestock Manager.

Phil Duncan:

Does Monday’s resident weather expert have another half-decent week in store for us? Does he have a Dad joke for us?

