Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country Full Show: Monday, August 1, 2022

2 minutes to read
Photo / Shane McManaway

Photo / Shane McManaway

The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Act leader David Seymour, before he jetted off to Samoa with the Prime Minister.

On with the show:

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and VC of Massey University comments on feeding a hungry world, climate change, carbon taxes, David Parker and who's going to win the 2023 election.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on Dry July. Hardly!

David Seymour:

We caught up with the Act leader earlier this morning before he jetted off with Jacinda into the Samoan sunset on Airforce One. On the agenda was the cost-of-living handout, Te Puke-gate and the Greens leadership debacle.

Grant Farquhar and Sam Owen:

Today's farming Twitter panel comprises a Taranaki rural professional and a Waikato farmer and mental wellbeing advocate - both big social media rural personalities.

Read More

Nicky Hyslop:

We head to day two of the Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch with a South Canterbury sheep, beef and arable farmer, and director on the board of Beef + Lamb NZ.

Listen below: