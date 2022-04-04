This week The Country is coming to you live from Jamie Mackay's kitchen after he tested positive for Covid over the weekend. Meanwhile, Rowena Duncum is taking care of things back in the studio.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader talks traffic lights, a drinking water crisis, is Seymour doing a Winston over co-governance (and are the Nats distancing themselves from Act) and did he do a Jacinda and wear his gumboots to work this morning?

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank on why record commodity prices are not being reflected in the bank's latest farmer confidence survey.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's farmer panel on whether Groundswell has declared war on DairyNZ, B+LNZ and Fed Farmers.

Phil Duncan:

WeatherWatch - when will it rain in Southland?

Simon Limmer:

Chief executive of Silver Fern Farms - despite record returns there's a perfect storm brewing around Covid, processing capacity and a brutal drought in the south.

