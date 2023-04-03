File photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ Avocado chief executive Jen Scoular, who is at the 10th World Avocado Congress.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader talks about a tough winter ahead for Kiwi farmers, the price of carbon and the price of the ETS to New Zealand farmers, and a better week in Wellington for the centre-right.

Kate Acland:

Beef + Lamb NZ’s board has appointed a new chair. The first woman to hold the role.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert with a forecast for the week.

Jen Scoular:

We catch up with a very enthusiastic NZ Avocado chief executive at the 10th World Avocado Congress, being held in New Zealand for the first time.









Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky (and wannabe politician).

