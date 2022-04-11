Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated 28 years in the rural radio business.
On with the show:
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader agrees that co-governance will be a real political hot potato at next year's general election.
Derek Daniell:
One of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders shares his concerns about carbon farming creating an incentive to never log woodlots. Plus, he reckons government policy is knee-capping the productive sector.
Andrew Hore and Stu Duncan:
Today's farmer panel takes us to a very dry Maniototo with two high profile local cockies.
Caroline Batley:
This former lawyer and banker's research project for her Kellogg's Scholarship was done on the decline of rural community services.
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert on unwelcome rain for the East Coast and hopefully some welcome rain for Southland.
