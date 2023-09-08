Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with special rugby correspondent, and member of a famous footy family, Adam Whitelock.
On with the show:
Adam Whitelock:
It’s Farmside Footy with our man in Paris on the eve of the Rugby World Cup opening match against France.
Emma Poole:
We head to the Dangen Zone with the 2023 Young Farmer of the Year (Emma) while her brother Tim is missing in action (at the Agri-Futures Clash of the Colleges).
Bruce Cotterill:
Company director, adviser to business leaders and a Herald columnist. A proud Kiwi abroad, this week he writes about why he’s questioning his pride in his country after two recent events stopped him in his stride.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA weather guy with the warning of a big dry coming for the east coast of both islands.
Grant McCallum and Jeremy Rookes:
Today it’s “McNational’s” last stand on the farmer panel, as the cow cocky heads into the official campaign for the Northland seat.
Listen below: