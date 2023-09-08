Photo / Pexels

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with special rugby correspondent, and member of a famous footy family, Adam Whitelock.

On with the show:

Adam Whitelock:

It’s Farmside Footy with our man in Paris on the eve of the Rugby World Cup opening match against France.

Emma Poole:

We head to the Dangen Zone with the 2023 Young Farmer of the Year (Emma) while her brother Tim is missing in action (at the Agri-Futures Clash of the Colleges).

Bruce Cotterill:

Company director, adviser to business leaders and a Herald columnist. A proud Kiwi abroad, this week he writes about why he’s questioning his pride in his country after two recent events stopped him in his stride.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy with the warning of a big dry coming for the east coast of both islands.

Grant McCallum and Jeremy Rookes:

Today it’s “McNational’s” last stand on the farmer panel, as the cow cocky heads into the official campaign for the Northland seat.

