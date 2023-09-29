Photo / Brett Phibbs

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan, who is looking forward to the New Zealand Merino Shears which kicked off in Alexandra today.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

Is the Prime Minister “out to lunch” when it comes to how he thinks his Government is viewed in the provinces? He doesn’t think so.

Bruce Cotterill:

One of New Zealand’s leading business commentators has his say on “The Mood of the Boardroom” - as more than 100 chief executives and directors were asked to rank government ministers and opposition MPs in the NZ Herald’s survey, out today.

Sir David Fagan:

We get the Mood of the Woolshed (and the milking shed) from our greatest shearing legend ahead of the beginning of the competitive shearing season today in Alexandra.

Smiley Barrett:

It’s Farmside Footy, so we head to Lyon in southern France to talk to a Taranaki cow cocky, and father of three All Blacks who will take the field against Italy tomorrow morning.

Chris Brandolino:

Much like a tempestuous El Niño spring, NIWA’s weather guy hits us with his Updated Climate Outlook.

Listen below: