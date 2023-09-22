Widespread flooding has hit Gore. Photo / Gore District Council

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Pete Turner and Grant McMaster, two flood-affected farmers in Southland and Queenstown.

On with the show:

Pete Turner and Grant McMaster:

We yarn with two flood-affected farmers in Southland and Queenstown - the two areas that have declared a State of Emergency - and ask whether sheep farmers are to blame for the resort town’s water woes.

Stu Anderson:

MPI’s Head of Biosecurity, the man fronting the M. bovis response, updates the latest incursion/outbreak on a 1600-cow Mid Canterbury dairy farm.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s Weather Guy lets us know what’s in store for the weekend.

Te Radar:

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week, and courtesy of Federated Farmers, we decided to finish the week with a laugh.

Grant Nisbett:

Farmside Footy with a broadcasting legend while we wait for our man Smiley Barrett to get on the ground in France.

Dennis Voznesenski:

Rabobank’s senior grains analyst looks at world markets and the prospects for Australasian grain farmers.

